FIFA TV France vs South Korea Live Stream Reddit Soccer

France and South Korea face off in the 2019 Women’s World Cup opener on Friday as the month-long competition gets underway. Hosted by France, the team is one of the contenders to win the crown and looks to get off on the right foot with the pressure to deliver firmly on their backs. Both teams are in Group A and are joined by Norway and Nigeria, who play on Saturday in their opener. Here’s how to watch France vs South Korea Live Stream you can watch the match and what to know.



How To Watch France vs. South Korea Live Stream free Online

Date: Friday, June 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Parc des Princes in Paris

TV channel: FS1 and Telemundo

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

France will be looking to take inspiration from their male counterparts’ World Cup victory in Russia last year, and they enter their own tournament with high expectations. They’re already ranked number 4 in the world (following a brilliant 3-1 win over the US in January), and that home-crowd advantage can surely only help. They are overwhelming favorites to open their account successfully in Paris, and a lot of eyes will be on exciting midfielder Kadidiatou Diani to turn on the style early doors.

While they’ll be cheered enthusiastically from faraway supporters back at home, nobody is giving Korea much of a chance of making an impact at the 2019 World Cup. If you follow the Women’s Super League in the UK, then you may recognise Chelsea midfielder Ji So-Yun. She’ll need to put in an awesome performance to get the best from her teammates in Paris today.

Teams News

France has never won the World Cup but hopes to replicate what the men’s team did 21 years ago, winning their first when they hosted the tournament. A strong domestic league has provided top competition for many of these players, and seven of the players play for Champions League winner Lyon. Eugenie Le Sommer is a star in attack. In 249 games for Lyoin, she has 223 goals.

This is South Korea’s third World Cup, having gotten out of the group stage in 2015. It’s always tricky playing the hosts, and South Korea will certainly focus on playing more defensive to try and squeak out a draw. The important thing will be to not go down early and try to weather the storm. A point would feel like a win.