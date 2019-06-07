Heat rumors indicate Chris Paul drawing trade interest from team

It’s been said that Chris Paul’s contract is virtually untradeable, but apparently, that may not be the case.

The Rockets have indicated that every player on their roster could potentially be on the trade block, including James Harden.

CP3 could be available as well, for the right price, and it might be in the Rockets’ best interest to move him. He’ll make $38.5 million next season, at 34 years of age, and over $40 million in 2020. The contract the Rockets gave him was just brutal.

But the Heat are at the bargaining table, apparently interested in acquiring Paul, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

This makes sense, as it’s unlikely that the Heat will be able to acquire any of the elite free agents on the market this year, so this could be their chance to land an established veteran that could help run the offense, and also sell tickets. It remains to be seen exactly what the Heat would give up in return, though.