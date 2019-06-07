Klay Thompson has hilarious celebration to show his dominance (Video)

Klay Thompson returned to the court in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, and it was a good thing he did, because he was on fire, while the rest of his teammates just looked inferior to their Raptors counterparts.

Thompson began draining three-pointers as soon as the first quarter began, and he never really cooled off. He had a great celebration after making one of them, too, showing just how big his balls are.

Below is one of our favorite celebration GIFs from the NBA Playoffs this season, and you’ll want to check it out.

Klay Big Balls Thompson pic.twitter.com/07pNnsKu26 — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) June 8, 2019

Let ’em hang, Klay; let ’em hang.