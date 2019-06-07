Odell Beckham Jr. spotted at NBA Finals game, shirt pays tribute to Jim Brown

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. lives in California, so he made sure to hit up one of the biggest sports events of the year going on in the state.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena took place on Friday night, with the Raptors and Warriors going at it on the court, and it was a big deal, being that it could’ve been the last-ever contest played at the venue.

As for OBJ, he’s not only been saying all the right things, but doing the right things as well. He paid tribute to Browns legend Jim Brown by wearing his jersey to the game.

That Browns jersey is looking good on him — much better than the Big Blue uni.