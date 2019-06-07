Raptors costing McDonald's millions of dollars in free fries during playoff run

The Toronto Raptors and McDonald’s have had a partnership, and given all the success the team has had, it’s costing the fast-food chain big-time.

McDonald’s has had a promotion that has entailed them giving away a free order of medium fries if the Raptors make 12 or more three-pointers in a game. The reason for this number is because Toronto averaged 11.8 threes per game last season.

Well, this year has been a lot different with the new coaching staff, and, most importantly, Kawhi Leonard, with newcomers such as Danny Green being able to stretch the floor and shoot from the perimeter. Green drained six three-pointers himself in Game 3, so yes, fans flocked to get their free fries.

And apparently, there’ve been plenty of free fries given out by McDonald’s this year: 2 million orders, to be exact, equating to $5.4 million of free fries.

Raptors fans have been cashing in on this promo, that’s for sure.