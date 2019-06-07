Raptors take commanding 3-1 series lead over Warriors in NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors might have just won their two biggest road games in franchise history. Coming off a 123-109 win in game three of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, the Raptors went into northern California on Friday, and used stellar defense to beat the Golden State Warriors again 105-92. With the victories, the Raptors now shockingly have a commanding three games to one lead in the 2019 NBA Finals.

However this Toronto Raptors team won a lot differently in each road win. On Wednesday, they were able to contain the Warriors supporting cast. Stephen Curry did score 47 points, but the Warriors players around Curry had subpar games. The Raptors supporting cast around star player Kawhi Leonard meanwhile, was dynamic offensively. There were five Raptors players besides Leonard that reached double digits in points.

On Friday in game four, the Warriors saw Curry have his production drop from 47 points to 27 points. Klay Thompson, who was back in the Warriors lineup on Friday after missing game three with a hamstring injury, led the Warriors in scoring with 28 points. He was dangerous from beyond the arc as he successfully made six three point shots.

But Warriors fans would be disappointed with the production of DeMarcus Cousins, who at six points was completely outplayed by the Raptors big dynamic duo of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, who combined for 29 points and 11 rebounds. Another Warriors player that did not meet expectations was Andre Iguodala who only had three points in 38 minutes.

As the game went on, the Raptors gained momentum and the Warriors simply lost it. There was simply no panic when Toronto was trailing Golden State 23-12 late in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Raptors closed the gap to four points.

After trailing 46-42 at the half, Toronto went on a dominant 37-21 run in the third quarter to take a 79-67 lead. In the third stanza, the Raptors got key three pointers from Ibaka and Gasol, and two from Leonard, who is one win away from collecting his second NBA Finals MVP award.

Speaking of Leonard, this is where the Warriors are missing Kevin Durant the most. When healthy, Durant would have the capability to stop Leonard from being a force. So far in the series, no one on the Warriors has been able to contain the Raptors best player. In game four, Leonard once again showed off his brilliance with 36 points and 12 rebounds in an impressive double double.

Jurassic Parks across Canada have a chance of celebrating Monday night when the Raptors have a chance to close out the series. The team has become widely popular from coast to coast within the past week.