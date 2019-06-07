Reddit Stream WWE Super ShowDown Live Stream Free HD Network

The WWE heads back to Saudi Arabia this week for WWE Super Show Down. The promotion has referred to this show as a WrestleMania-like event, but that remains to be seen. Here is how you can watch it live.

Date: Friday, June 7

Friday, June 7 Time: 2 pm ET

2 pm ET TV: None

None Live Stream: WWE Network Exclusive

If that’s not a reason to take a very long lunch break or duck out of work early Friday—the event starts at 2pm ET—there’s also Triple H vs. Randy Orton, a 50-man Battle Royal, and Seth Rollins defending his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin.

Another exciting reason to watch ShowDown is to see what Brock Lesnar’s next move will be after his Money in the Bank win last month. After telling Paul Heyman he’d wait until this Friday to cash it in, we’re all waiting to see how the Beast will use his big chance—and we think Seth Rollins is up for one hell of a throwdown.

According to WWE.com, Super Showdown will see the first ever match between Goldberg and The Undertaker. Triple H is also scheduled to take on Randy Orton in another chapter in their storied rivalry. A 50-man Battle Royal is planned making it the largest in WWE’s history.

When WWE first announced the show, Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar were advertised.

Expect more news from the Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia in the weeks leading up to pay-per-view.

Goldberg will wrestle in his first match since WrestleMania 33 when he lost the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar. The Undertaker has not wrestled since the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in November where he and Kane lost to Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The “Deadman” did appear on the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania to interrupt an Elias solo.

The two did meet at the 2017 Royal Rumble, where Undertaker would eliminate Goldberg before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

Interesting enough, Super Showdown was the name of the October 6 show in Australia. The June 7 show will take place in Jeddah, the city where the first show in the WWE and Saudi Arabia 10-year partnership was held. That show was called The Greatest Royal Rumble.

While that show had its own controversies including the country’s unwillingness to let female wrestlers compete while also barring Sami Zayn from the trip because of his Syrian descent.

At the time, WWE released a statement regarding Zayn’s absence on the show: “WWE is committed to embracing individuals from all backgrounds while respecting local customs and cultural differences around the world.”

The second WWE/Saudi Arabia show, called Crown Jewel, would happen in November and have a darker cloud over the event stemming from the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A strong critic of the royal family in Saudi Arabia, Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate in Turkey leading WWE fans and politicians to question the partnership.