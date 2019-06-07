Stream of NBA Finals 2019 Live Stream Game 4 Reddit Online

NBA Finals 2019 continue Friday evening with Game 4 between the Warriors vs Raptors.To watch NBA Finals Live Stream Game 4 online ABC official tv channel is ready below updates link. The Raptors surprisingly hold a 2-1 series lead going into this pivotal showdown after re-gaining home-court advantage with a road victory in Game 3.

Date: Friday, June 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Oracle Arena

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN

The Golden State Warriors swiped it first, taking Game 2 north of the border before going back to California. But the Toronto Raptors returned the favor three nights later, stomaching a 47-point eruption from Stephen Curry and defeating the depleted Dubs with relative ease.

The Raptors have already ensured they’ll keep home-court on their side after Friday night’s collision, but the contest’s significance extends far beyond that. Win, and Toronto claims a nearly insurmountable 3-1 advantage. Lose, and the team is suddenly locked into a best-of-three series with an organization that has claimed three of the last four wild titles.

Well, ABC is the official broadcaster of the NBA Finals

