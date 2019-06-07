With more than 10,000 disease and medical conditions it is important to engage in disease prevention and management practices. There is a cutting edge technology in use for protection from diseases called Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS). Through WGS process the complete DNA make-up of an organism is revealed which helps us study the DNA and identify the diseases that are most likely to affect and ways to prevent those diseases.

You owe it yourself and your family to get empowered with a DNA test Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).

Stems cells are the most potent cells for DNA testing and your baby’s cord is an abundant source of stem cells that are genetically related to your body and your family. They are worth saving in case of future needs. Stem cells are too valuable to be wasted so save your babies stem cells for 35 years through umbilical cord blood and tissue Cryoconservation.



At Jouvene- Swiss Medicine Quintessence we have an exclusive offer that combines storing your baby’s umbilical cord blood/tissue with DNA test, the Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS). This will empower you and your family with disease prevention, detection, diagnosis, treatment and management. We process from blood and saliva the extraction of the DNA from the cells and sequence it entirely with incredible accuracy.

With more than 330,000 samples stored and several processing and storage facilities throughout the world. Our long established professionalism, expertise of our team and state of the art technology is recognized by medical community providing the basis for a strong and reliable organization.



Our purpose is to enable people to have a better knowledge about their own health by investing doctors and families with most relevant early actionable genetic information to take appropriate medical decisions.

Visit us today @ www.jouvene.com and get assured of a healthy life for you and your family.