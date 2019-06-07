UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Featherweights: Jun 7/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Amanda Nunes
|438
|2
|2
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|193
|3
|3
|2
|Germaine de Randamie
|111
|4
|4
|3
|Holly Holm
|97
|5
|5
|9
|Marion Reneau
|66.5
|6
|NR
|Sara McMann
|59.5
|7
|6
|5
|Raquel Pennington
|59
|8
|8
|4
|Ketlen Vieira
|52.5
|9
|9
|7
|Aspen Ladd
|49
|10
|7
|6
|Cat Zingano
|47
|11
|16
|11
|Irene Aldana
|43
|12
|9
|15
|Macy Chiasson
|39
|13
|NR
|Bea Malecki
|25
|14
|12
|8
|Yana Kunitskaya
|24.5
|15
|14
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|22
|16
|NR
|Felicia Spencer
|20
|16
|13
|Sarah Moras
|20
|18
|15
|Megan Anderson
|18
|19
|11
|13
|Bethe Correia
|16.5
|20
|17
|Sijara Eubanks
|12.5
|21
|18
|14
|Lina Lansberg
|12
|22
|NR
|Viviane Araujo
|10
|23
|19
|Leah Letson
|5
|24
|19
|16
|Talita Bernardo
|4.5
|25
|21
|Gina Mazany
|4
|26
|NR
|Duda Santana
|0
|26
|22
|Panny Kianzad
|0
|26
|22
|12
|Tonya Evinger
|0
Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings
