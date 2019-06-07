Warriors hope Kevin Durant will return for NBA Finals Game 5 or 6

The outcome of the NBA Finals could hinge on whether or not Kevin Durant is able to return from injury, and when, especially as it relates to the Warriors.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have both logged a ton of minutes in the series, and the Warriors are in need of some much-needed depth. Not only that, they could certainly use the best player in the NBA back draining jumpers for them.

There have been a number of conflicting reports as to exactly when KD could return. Some believe he may not play in the NBA Finals at all, while others think he could play in Game 5, at the earliest.

He’s slated to begin doing 3-on-3 practices, if it didn’t happen on Friday (as we have no update as of yet), but head coach Steve Kerr said he hopes Durant returns in either Game 5 or Game 6.

Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant: "We're hoping he can play Game 5 or 6." Won't give any other updated details. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 7, 2019

The defending champs certainly need him out there.