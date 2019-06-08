Main Card Cejudo vs Moraes Live Stream Free Full HD Fight Online

UFC 238 Live Stream takes place tonight at United Center in Chicago, the same arena that made Michael Jordan famous. The main card Cejudo vs Moraes airs on ESPN+ PPV following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+. So Yo may watch Cejudo vs Moraes Live Stream Online MMA Fight coverage below the steaming ways instant.

Cejudo vs Moraes Live Stream PPV Fight Online Free Online

Henry Cejudo and Marion Moraes might be the headline fight but in the women’s flyweight the acton should be flowing as Valentina Shevchenko lets Jessica Eye take a look at her title.

The vacant Bantamweight Championship title is up for grabs and the 2008 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, as well as current flyweight champion Henry Cudjo, has got his eyes on it. But former WSOF Bantamweight champ Marlon Moraes isn’t one to back down easily. As such this should make for an action-packed title fight.

The next big fight on the card is the battle of Valentina Shevchenko – yes the current flyweight champion – as she defends her title against Jessica Eye. As “one of the best strikers in the women’s division”, Eye could pose a real threat to the current queen of the flyweight category.

Watch UFC 238: Cejudo vs Moraes Live Stream Online

Whoever you’re cheering on during today’s MMA action, we’ll show you how to live stream UFC 238’s main card from anywhere in the world – for US viewers, you should just head straight to ESPN+.

The prelim card goes at 8:00PM ET. That is headlined by strawweight title hopefuls Tatiana Suarez and Nina Ansaroff. Also on the prelims is Ajamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight), Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso (strawweight), and Ricardo Lamas vs. Calvin Kattar (featherweight).

There are four fights on the early prelims, which begins at 6:15PM ET. The featured prelim is Xiaonan Yan vs. Angela Hill (strawweight). Filling out that portion of the event are bouts between Bevon Lewis and Darren Stewart (middleweight), Eddie Wineland and Grigory Popov (bantamweight), and Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanna Calderwood (flyweight).

Full fight card, start times

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes – for vacant bantamweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye – for women’s flyweight title

Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson

Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Tai Tuivasa

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Nina Ansaroff vs. Tatiana Suarez

Pedro Munhoz vs. Aljamain Sterling

Alexa Grasso vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Calvin Kattar vs. Ricardo Lamas

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Angela Hill vs. Yan Xiaonan

Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart

Grigory Popov vs. Eddie Wineland

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood

ESPN+ is now the sole provider of UFC and you will not only need an ESPN Plus subscription but you will need to buy the PPV event separately. Not to worry though, because ESPN+ has great packages that you can access here.