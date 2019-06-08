Live Stream Reddit Belmont Stakes Free On NBC

Watch the Belmont Stakes live on NBC! We’ll be live streaming the entire event along with pre-race coverage and more. Find out who the Belmont Stakes contenders are, when the race is live, post positions, and highlights. Check back frequently for news, updates and result

REDDIT STREAM OF THE BELMONT STAKES

Coverage of the Belmont Stakes starts at 2:30 pm ET on NBCSN with pre-race coverage followed by the Belmont Stakes and preliminary $1 million Grade 1 races on NBC TV and NBC Sports app. Additional streaming options for all the racing action is at TVG, which provides live coverage of all eight Grade 1 races on Saturday’s card from Belmont Park.

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019

Where: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

Post time: 6:37 p.m. ET

Distance: 1.5 miles (12 furlongs) on dirt

Horses: 3-year-old Thoroughbreds

Pre-race TV coverage: 2:30-4p.m. on NBCSN

TV channel: 4:00-7:00 p.m. on NBC

Online stream: NBC Sports app, NBCsports.com/live and fuboTV

Tacitus made his career debut last October at Belmont Park. The galloping gray colt has strong breeding elevated on the stamina side, which is why trainer Bill Mott has said Tacitus is best suited for the Belmont Stakes. In three races in 2019, Tacitus has won the Tampa Bay Derby (G2), Wood Memorial (G2) and then rallied through tight traffic from 16th to finish 3rd over a sloppy (sealed) track in the controversial Kentucky Derby. Tacitus is a big strong colt that has been working sharply and seems poised for a strong effort as a top win contender with leading rider Jose Ortiz aboard. Ortiz, 25, won his first Triple Crown race aboard Tapwrit in the 2017 Belmont Stakes. He says Tacitus “is the best horse for this race, and is rested and training lights out.” Jose rides in eight stakes races overall on Saturday’s big betting card at Belmont, while his brother Irad Ortiz, Jr. rides in 10 races and is aboard Tax in the Belmont Stakes.

Intrepid Heart is trained by Todd Pletcher, who also has Spinoff running in the Belmont Stakes as a sleeper to add to your exotic wagers. Spinoff finished 2nd in the Louisiana Derby before his “toss” performance in the Kentucky Derby. Pletcher has saddled the Belmont Stakes winner three times including with Tapwrit in 2017 – another Tapit colt. Pletcher’s horses have also finished 2nd seven times and 3rd four times in the Belmont, and a number of those runners have been longer shots like Intrepid Heart (10-1) and Spinoff (15-1). Intrepid Heart has stout distance breeding and is ridden by Hall of Fame jockey John Velezquez, who is riding in his 23rd Belmont Stakes. Intrepid Heart is a late-developing 3-year-old making just his fourth career start. He stumbled badly and was bumped early in his recent start at Belmont Park, spotting his opponents three lengths from the start in the Peter Pan Stakes (G3). He rallied after going very wide in the far turn to finish 3rd as the 6-5 favorite with Sir Winston finishing second. Intrepid Heart has been training well at Belmont Park, and in a race without a dominant runner and not too much speed up front, Intrepid Heart should be able to utilize his Belmont Stakes-caliber stamina when it counts in the stretch. The distance should bring out the strength in his relentless, grinding style.

Post positions

Joevia

Everfast

Master Fencer

Tax

Bourbon War

Spinoff

Sir Winston

Intrepid Hear

War of Will

Tacitus