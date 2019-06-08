Live Stream Reddit UFC 238: Cejudo vs Moraes Full Fight Online

The UFC is at United Center in Chicago for tonight’s UFC 238 fight card. In the headlining bout of the ESPN+ streamed pay-per-view event, UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo looks to become a two-division kingpin when he faces former World Series of Fighting bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight strap. Here you can watch the UFC 238 Live Stream PPV match for streaming guide and

For UFC 238, we’ll be seeing the American fighter Henry Cejudo, with a record of 14 wins and 2 losses, taking on Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight title. There is also a co-main event where you can see women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko take on Jessica Eye — which is sure to be an exciting fight as well. Since ESPN now holds the broadcasting rights to UFC content for 2019, it’s the only place you can really watch this year’s big fights go down — including pay-per-view events like UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes.

Cejudo is coming off of a win over former bantamweight king TJ Dillashaw. Cejudo defended his flyweight title with the first-round TKO win over Dillashaw, and later offered to run the fight back at 135 pounds.

Early prelims will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET streaming on ESPN+, while the second phase of prelims take off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The main card starts at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN pay-per-view. Additional streaming is available on the Reddit MMA Streams subreddit.

Moraes has found a great deal of success since vacating his World Series of Fighting bantamweight belt to join the UFC. After losing his debut by split decision in a close fight with Raphael Assuncao, Moraes won four-straight fights to earn his title shot.

He most recently defeated Assuncao in their rematch by first-round submission, the first stoppage loss for Assuncao since 2011.

Shevchenko has her first title defense ahead of her in the co-main event. She made her UFC flyweight debut in February 2018, defeating Priscila Cachoeira by second-round submission in a dominant performance.

In her next fight, she competed against former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant flyweight crown. Shevchenko previously defeated Jedrzejczyk in their three amateur Muay Thai fights prior to joining the UFC, and she beat her once again in the Octagon by unanimous decision.

How to watch Cejudo vsMoraes PPV with ESPN+

Start Time: Early Prelims at 6:15 p.m. ET, TV Prelims at 8 p.m. ET, Main Card at 10 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, IL

Venue: United Center

TV Info: ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass, ESPN, ESPN PPV

On Saturday, June 8, Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Chicago, and MMA fans are looking forward to rousing pay-per-view event. UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes, will feature some of the best fighters going head to head for the bantamweight title. If you want to know how to watch the event online, then you can catch all the action on ESPN+ which is actually offering a big discount for new subscribers.

ESPN+ was rolled out early last year as the ESPN streaming platform, following the growing trend of online streaming slowly replacing traditional cable TV. ESPN+ gives sports junkies online to a ton of great content, including more than 1,500 live games and fights, pre- and post-event coverage and exclusive shows. For MMA fans looking for a way to stream Cejudo vs Moraes online, the ESPN+ and UFC pay-per-view bundle is a great option.

This upcoming event is a big one for all of the main fighters. Henry Cejudo has only recently moved into the bantamweight class after his TKO victory over T.J Dillashaw in the first round. He had also previously claimed the flyweight belt from Demetrious Johnson back at UFC 227. After some success over the last year, Henry Cejudo is ready to take it to the next level and claim the bantamweight over his opponent.

Of course, Marlon Moraes, the Brazilian fighter, is no slouch himself. With a record of 22 wins and 5 losses, Moraes is a strong striker with an even stronger ground defense. Though it will be a close matchup between these two technical fighters, there is a good chance that Moraes will take down Cejudo in this battle.

The UFC 238 preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday, with the main card being scheduled for 10 p.m. This is the third UFC pay-per-view event that won’t be sold through U.S. television providers. That means you’ll need to purchase it through ESPN. If you don’t already have ESPN Plus, then you can get a special deal right now: A year of service (normally $50) plus UFC 238 can be yours to watch just $80. Current subscribers can still purchase UFC 238 for its normal price of $60. Though ESPN+ is the best option for streaming these fights, there are some other ways of watching UFC online.