NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

June 8, 2019

Jun 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) go for a rebound during the third quarter in game four of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kawhi Leonard – Toronto (vs Golden State)

36 points, 11-22 FG, 9-9 FT, 5 3 PTs, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

Kawhi has them one win away.

 

