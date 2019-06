Sunday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 12

Sydney Swans vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

AVP Tour

NYC Open, Gansevoort Peninsula in Hudson River Park, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Finals — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Chapel Hill Super Regional

Game 2, Boshamer Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel, Hill, NC

North Carolina vs. Auburn — ESPN, 11:30 a.m. (Auburn leads series 1-0)

Fayetteville Super Regional

Game 2, Baum-Walker Stadium, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas vs. Mississippi — ESPN2 or ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Baton Rouge Super Regional

Game 2, Alex Box Stadium, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

LSU vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 6 p.m. (Florida State leads series 1-0)

Lubbock Super Regional

Dan Law Field, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech — ESPNU, 6 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Starkville Super Regional

Game 2, Dudy Noble Field, Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS

Mississippi State vs. Stanford — ESPN2 or ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Heartland Nationals, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, KS

Sunday Live — FS1, noon

Finals — FS1, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group C, Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France

Australia vs. Italy — Telemundo, 6:30 a.m./FS1, 7 a.m.

Group C, Stade des Alpes, Grenoble, France

Brazil vs. Jamaica — Telemundo, 9 a.m./FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Group D, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

England vs. Scotland — Telemundo, 11:30 a.m./Fox, noon

FIFA World Cup Live — FS1, 6 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1, 9 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today — Fox/FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Fox Soccer Tonight — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Race — ABC, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

Japan Championship, Narita Golf Club, Narita, Japan

Final Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

LPGA Tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic, Seaview Hotel & Golf Club (Bay Course), Galloway, NJ

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Thornblade Club, Greer, SC/The Cliffs Valley, Travelers Rest, SC

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Detroit — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Cleveland — MLB Network/YES/STO, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/NESN, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — MASN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — WGN/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/SNY, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Washington at San Diego — MASN2/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Toronto — Fox Sports Arizona/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Race — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Michigan — FS1, 1 p.m.

NBA

NBA Finals Media Availability — NBA TV, noon

NBA Draft: Prospect to Pro — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Game 6, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues — CBC/NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (St. Louis leads series 3-2)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Toulon Tournament

Group C, Stade Jules-Ladoumègue, Vitrolles, France

Bahrain vs. Republic of Ireland — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

Mexico vs. Communist China — beIN Sports, 11:25 a.m.

Men’s International Friendly, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

United States vs. Venezuela — Fox/UniMás, 2 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, Estadio Nacional de Brasilia, Brasilia, DF, Brazil

Brazil vs. Honduras — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Mexico vs. Ecuador — Univision/Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Women’s Doubles Final: Saisai Zheng/Ying-ying Duan vs. Timea Babos/Kristina Mladenovic — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Final: Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem — NBC, 9 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

UEFA Nations League

Third Place Match, Estádio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimarães, Portugal

Switzerland vs. England — Univision Deportes, 8:30 a.m./ESPN2, 8:45 a.m.

Final, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

Portugal vs. Netherlands — ESPN2/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 7:30 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 1:30 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream — WTIC/WSB Now, 3 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics — NBC Sports Washington, 3 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Fox Sports Indiana, 4 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/WCIU, 6 p.m.