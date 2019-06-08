MMA

The Livest Dog at UFC 238: Angela Hill

The Livest Dog at UFC 238: Angela Hill

MMA

The Livest Dog at UFC 238: Angela Hill

By June 8, 2019

By: |

Apr 27, 2019; Sunrise, FL, USA; Angela Hill (red gloves) makes her way to the octagon before her bout against Jodie Esquibel (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Angela Hill

Opponent: Yan Xioanan

Odds: +210 (bet $100 to win $210)

Due to some really tough matchmaking, Angela Hill has gotten some bad publicity. People constantly see her as a deserved underdog in nearly every bout. However, let’s take a quick look at some of her losses.

Her first two bouts after The Ultimate Fighter Finale were against Tecia Torres and Rose Namajunas. She lost both and was released. When she got back into the UFC, her next bout was against Jessica Andrade, who she managed to go all three rounds with.

Essentially she has only lost to top talent or people who can outwrestle her. Xioanan is neither of those. She has only attempted one takedown in her UFC career, and isn’t going to stop the world anytime soon. Take Hill to get you some money this weekend.

 

Angela Hill vs Xiaonan Yan odds - BestFightOdds

2019 Totals

Record: 5-11
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-322
Return on Investment: -20%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA, MMA Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA
Home