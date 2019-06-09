6/9/19 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (31-33) had a very nice bounce back effort yesterday. After dropping the opener of their weekend series with the Colorado Rockies (33-30), the Mets got some timely home runs and a good pitching performance from Steven Matz to secure a 5-3 victory last night. The two teams have now split the first two games of the series and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (3-4, 4.83 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard pitched well enough to win last Tuesday, leaving after 6.2 innings with the Mets holding a 3-2 lead and having surrendered two earned runs, but the bullpen blew the lead and added another run to Syndergaard’s line. The Mets ended up blowing that game in 10 innings, while Syndergaard helplessly received a no decision. The Rockies will counter with righty Jeff Hoffman (1-2, 7.29 ERA). Hoffman was hammered his last time out, giving up five runs in six innings to lose to the Chicago Cubs last Tuesday.
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard is 1-0 with a 3.32 ERA in three career starts against the Rockies.
- Hoffman is 1-0 with a 7.62 ERA in four appearances (including two starts) against the Mets.
- Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, and Wilson Ramos are getting the day off today. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at second and bat sixth, J.D. Davis will play left field and bat fifth, while Tomas Nido catches and hits eighth.
- Robinson Cano (quad) has been placed back on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 6. Righty Tim Peterson’s contract was purchased from Syracuse to add a fresh arm to the bullpen.
- David Dahl (4 for 6, 2 2B), Daniel Murphy (6 for 21, 3 2B, 2 RBI) and Ian Desmond (3 for 10, HR, RBI) have had good success against Syndergaard in their careers.
- The Mets have homered in 15 straight home games, the fourth longest streak in franchise history.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ six game home stand. The Mets are 3-2 so far over the first five.
