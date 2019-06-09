ABC F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2019 Live Stream Free Online

The F1 2019 schedule reaches its seventh race of the season Sunday, the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The Canadian Grand Prix Live Stream also can be streamed via the ESPN app. For the first time this season, ABC, not ESPN or ESPN2, will be the TV channel that will broadcast this weekend’s Formula 1 race, with a start time of 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Shocker: A Mercedes driver, either Lewis Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas, will be considered the favorite to win the Canadian Grand Prix considering one or the other has won each of the first six F1 races in 2019. If Hamilton were to win, he would tie Michael Schumacher as the driver with the most victories (seven) on the circuit. The Canadian Grand Prix also would become the race where Hamilton has collected the most wins in his career.

The Canadian Grand Prix has also been good to Bottas, who has reached the podium in the last four races in Montreal.

As for the teams trying to keep up with Mercedes in the F1 standings, Ferrari (Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc) and Red Bull (Max Verstappen), the Canadian Grand Prix offers an opportunity, but still a steep challenge. Ferrari is one win away from equaling McLaren (13) as the team to have won the most Canadian GPs. The last F1 fastest lap set by Verstappen was in last year’s Canadian Grand Prix.

he 2019 F1 season has reached Canada and will be held at the dramatic man-made Notre Dame Island in the middle of the St Lawrence River. This course has lots of downforce making it a really fast track to race but there is still lots of heavy braking and chicanes that make this a really exciting race.

Currently, after winning at Monaco in the last race, the leader of the Drivers’ World Championship table is Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, closely followed by his teammate Valtteri Bottas and then Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel some way behind in third.

Despite six straight wins this season for Mercedes, the Canadian Grand Prix could be time for an upset as Ferrari can take advantage of those high speed straights – they looked very impressive indeed in practice two. Mercedes is all about the downforce, which this track offers anyway so its advantage could be played out. All that should make for an exciting race and you can stream F1 live from anywhere in the world.

F1 qualifying for the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 1:55 p.m. ET and will be shown live on ESPNEWS with a live stream available on the ESPN app.

Fun fact: The driver starting on pole position has won each of the last four Canadian Grand Prix races (Hamilton three times; Vettel), the best such run in this GP. The next driver to secure a maiden career pole position will be the 100th different driver to do so in F1 history.