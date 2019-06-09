Blues fans pack the streets in St. Louis at Game 6 watch party

The St. Louis Blues were one win away from winning their first Stanley Cup Final, and the city was buzzing, with an excitement in the air we haven’t seen in a number of years — dating back to when the Cardinals were in the World Series.

The environment was electric, and fans came out in droves ahead of Game 6 at Enterprise Center on Sunday night — roughly 30,000 of them, to be exact.

Check out this view of downtown, with fans packed in like sardines literally everywhere.

That’s quite a watch party. We wonder how these fans were even able to see the action. There are only so many projectors/screens.