Madison Bumgarner, Max Muncy get into it after pimped home run (Video)

There’s no love lost when the Giants and Dodgers square off on the baseball diamond, and Sunday’s game was no different.
The two interstate rivals have a long history of getting into it on the field, and that’s exactly what happened at Oracle Park on Sunday.
It happened after Max Muncy crushed a home run in the first inning of the game — which actually ended up being the game-winning run — and let Madison Bumgarner know about it. Muncy flipped his bat and took his time getting out of the box, seemingly admiring the home run, and Bumgarner was furious about it.
The dialogue between the two was what really stood out, though.
Too funny. Game, set, match — Muncy.
Comments