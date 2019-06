Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 12

Collingwood Magpies vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 1 a.m.

Boxing

PBC Face to Face: Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Chapel Hill Super Regional

Game 3, Boshamer Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Auburn vs. North Carolina — ESPN2, 1 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Fayetteville Super Regional

Baum-Walker Stadium, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK

Mississippi vs. Arkansas — ESPN2, 4 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group D, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Argentina vs. Japan — Universo, 11:30 a.m./FS1, noon

Group E, Stade de la Mason, Montpellier, France

Canada vs. Cameroon — Universo, 2:30 p.m./FS1, 3 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1, 11 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today — FS1, 2 p.m.

Fox Soccer Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

Golf

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. McGregor — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Texas at Boston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at New York Yankees — MLB Network/SNY/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox — MASN/WGN, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Race — FS1, 5 p.m. (rescheduled from 6/9)

NBA Finals

Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors — ABC/City TV/Sportsnet/RDS, 9 p.m. (Toronto leads series 3-1)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Live at the Finals: Game 5 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Jump live at the NBA Finals — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Live at the Finals: Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 6:59 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.f

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Fair Game with Kristine Leahy: Robert Wahl — FS1, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.