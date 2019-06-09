Nations League final 2019 Live Stream Watch Portugal vs Holland Free Online

Portugal and the Netherlands face off in Porto today looking to claim glory in the inaugural Nations League final. Ronaldo and co host the Dutch in the first ever Nations League final. Don’t miss out on a live stream of Portugal vs Netherlands. Best streaming way of Nations league Final 2019 Live stream between Portugal vs Netherlands Soccer below.

England will look to end their Uefa Nations League campaign on a positive note when they take on Swizerland in their third place play-off this afternoon.

Inexplicable defensive errors proved to be the Three Lions’ downfall in their semi-final defeat to Netherlands with John Stones and Ross Barkley gifting goals to Ronald Koeman’s side in extra-time.

The Dutch instead advanced to this evening’s final where they meet hosts Portugal – with a tantalising duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk lying in wait.

Portugal defeated Switzerland 3-1 in their Nations League semifinal. Cristiano Ronaldo tallied three goals in the victory, securing the hat trick with a pair of goals in the final minutes to send the Euro 2016 champions through to the final of the inaugural tournament.

The Netherlands sprinted to a 3–1 win of its own on Thursday, defeating England in the semifinals after scoring a pair of goals in extra time off English defensive blunders.

The matchup pits Ronaldo against two defensive giants, with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt both relishing the opportunity to shut down one of the world’s top goal-scorers.

With Ronaldo in seemingly unstoppable form following his match-winning hat-trick against Switzerland on Wednesday, and Portugal’s past form against their opponents hard to ignore (they’ve only lost one of their last 11 encounters with Holland), the smart money (according to Betfair, at least) would appear to be on the hosts to win the first ever Nations League title.

However, while detractors (and bitter England fans) may argue that the Oranje men only made it to the final because of Gareth Southgate’s side’s defensive gaffes, they’d be ignoring the fact that the Dutch were the better side for much of the match.

Those backing Holland for glory on Sunday night will also point to the fact that the last time Portugal lost to the Dutch was in their previous meeting – an emphatic 3-0 humbling in March last year during a friendly in Switzerland.

Which team will be crowned the first ever Nations League champions tonight?