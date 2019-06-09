Rory McIlroy does clever Raptors tribute after winning Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy knows exactly how to play to a crowd, no matter where in the world he’s competing, and he showed that on Sunday.

McIlroy dominated the competition at the Canadian Open, finishing nine under par to win. The closest golfer below him was Shane Lowry, who ended up six strokes back. It was never really even close, as McIlroy was just head and shoulders better than everyone else.

Not only that, he made sure to play to the Canadian-centric crowd after winning as well, holding up a Kyle Lowry Raptors jersey.

Did Rory just curse the Raptors? We’ll soon see in Game 5.