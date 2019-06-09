MMA Manifesto

UFC 238 Pick 'Em Results

UFC 238 Pick 'Em Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC 238 Pick 'Em Results

By June 9, 2019

By: |

 

Congratulations to Brandon Kaplan for winning our UFC 238  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos on June 29th. Thanks for playing!

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Consensus Picks

Marlon Moraes – 63%
Valentina Shevchenko – 97%
Tony Ferguson – 63%
Petr Yan – 59%
Tai Tuivasa – 66%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 49-32 (60%)

 


UFC 238 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Brandon Kaplan 11
2 Nathan H. 10
3 Isaac 9
3 Marcus Rose 9
3 Neil H. 9
3 Rodney Miceli 9
3 SternFan74 9
3 theJawas 9
9 Mark Brennan 8
9 Michael J. 8
9 Russell Garcia 8
12 Abdalla 7
12 Caleb Matthews 7
12 Cameron Walsh 7
12 Dave K. 7
12 Dylan 7
12 Herman Martinez 7
12 The MMA Manifesto 7
19 James Weise 6
19 larry chaput 6
19 Rodney 6
19 ryanC 6
19 Steve Risk 6
24 Barry Oh 5
24 Derek Imm 5
26 CDN420 4
26 MMAinVA 4
26 Phillip 4
26 Robert Oakes 4
26 Ryan McGuire 4
26 Sam K 4
32 Emma Vreeland 3
33 Zoltan Szorfi 2

 

June Top Five

The MMA Manifesto 19
1 Brandon Kaplan 17
2 Nathan H. 14
2 theJawas 14
4 Michael J. 13
5 Steve Risk 12

 

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Brandon Kaplan 103
1 Nathan H. 103
3 Dave K. 99
3 MMAinVA 99
5 CDN420 98
5 Neil H. 98
7 Cameron Walsh 95
8 Michael J. 94
9 Herman Martinez 93
10 Glen Purvis 91
10 The MMA Manifesto 91

 

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home