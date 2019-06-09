Congratulations to Brandon Kaplan for winning our UFC 238 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos on June 29th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Marlon Moraes – 63%

Valentina Shevchenko – 97%

Tony Ferguson – 63%

Petr Yan – 59%

Tai Tuivasa – 66%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 49-32 (60%)



UFC 238 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Brandon Kaplan 11 2 Nathan H. 10 3 Isaac 9 3 Marcus Rose 9 3 Neil H. 9 3 Rodney Miceli 9 3 SternFan74 9 3 theJawas 9 9 Mark Brennan 8 9 Michael J. 8 9 Russell Garcia 8 12 Abdalla 7 12 Caleb Matthews 7 12 Cameron Walsh 7 12 Dave K. 7 12 Dylan 7 12 Herman Martinez 7 12 The MMA Manifesto 7 19 James Weise 6 19 larry chaput 6 19 Rodney 6 19 ryanC 6 19 Steve Risk 6 24 Barry Oh 5 24 Derek Imm 5 26 CDN420 4 26 MMAinVA 4 26 Phillip 4 26 Robert Oakes 4 26 Ryan McGuire 4 26 Sam K 4 32 Emma Vreeland 3 33 Zoltan Szorfi 2

June Top Five

The MMA Manifesto 19 1 Brandon Kaplan 17 2 Nathan H. 14 2 theJawas 14 4 Michael J. 13 5 Steve Risk 12

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Brandon Kaplan 103 1 Nathan H. 103 3 Dave K. 99 3 MMAinVA 99 5 CDN420 98 5 Neil H. 98 7 Cameron Walsh 95 8 Michael J. 94 9 Herman Martinez 93 10 Glen Purvis 91 10 The MMA Manifesto 91

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)