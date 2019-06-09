Watch Magpies vs Demons Live Stream AFL 2019 Free Online

In the round of 12, Collingwood Magpies will face Melbourne Demons for Australian Football (AFL). Monday June 1o when the Melbourne Demons take on Collingwood in the traditional Queen’s Birthday clash already. Watch the AFL match between Magpies vs Magpies Live Stream Online free streaming of all football fans. Check out the streaming services and enjoy Magpies vs Magpies game today from anywhere of the world.

How To Watch Magpies vs Demons Live Stream AFL Online

Match: Magpies vs Demons

Competition: AFL Premiership Football

Date: June 10, 2019

Kick-off time: 10:20 am (UK time)

Stadium: MCG

Team News

Hogan is rated an outside at best to chance to return for Melbourne after a recent cancer scare, while Christian Salem will come back from suspension.

Collingwood’s injury curse returned last weekend and the Magpies will lose Jamie Elliot and Daniel Wells for a sustained period. Kayle Kirby, Callum Brown and Chris Mayne are among those queuing up to come into the side.

Match previews