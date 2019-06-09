Watch Mexico vs Ecuador Live Stream Reddit Official Soccer Stream

Today in International friendly soccer Mexico will face Ecuador at AT&T Stadium, USA. if you want to watch the high voltage soccer match between Mexico vs Ecuador Live Stream Reddit Online for free coverage, no worry just follow the instructions below and get your live match instant!

How To Watch Mexico vs Ecuador Live Stream Online

Date: Sunday, June 9

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium

TV channel: Univision Deportes

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Story-line For Mexico & Ecuador

El Tri have always been a team that likes to go forward in numbers, but Tata Martino knows the value in defending. He has allowed his team to go into the final third and only leave a couple guys back, but don’t be surprised if he tries to be a bit more defensive here to give that unit some more confidence ahead of the Gold Cup. Mexico didn’t even make the final last time, and it’s a tournament they feel they should win each and every time.

This national team still has some good pieces but is far from the ones that made World Cups. Six of their players play in the Mexico top flight, and they are familiar with most of Martino’s men. That will better prepare them, realizing some of their tendencies and skill set. Ecuador isn’t a contender for the Copa America but hopes to make it out of the group stage.

Being hard to beat has been a pattern for a resilient Ecuador squad. Coach Reinaldo Rueda has drilled a true stubborn streak into his group.

As for Valencia, he needs to vary his movement more than he has done in recent seasons with the Red Devils. Too often he has been content to hug the touchline at club level.

But internationally, Valencia has usually shown a greater willingness to make runs through the middle. Needing goals shared around the team, Rueda must encourage greater fluency from the members of his forward line.

Ecuador has a serious problem at striker. Rueda had been counting on a player like Felipe Caicedo to lead the attack, but he succumbed to injury in the draw with Netherlands, as did his deputy Felipe Martinez, according to Sky Sports.

That is naturally going to put a greater strain on players such as Valencia and Jefferson Montero to manufacture goals. The latter, a crafty winger, could surprise many in Brazil.

While Ecuador is likely to draw a blank in this game, a potent finisher for Mexico will remind his country’s coach and supporters of his quality.

Javier Hernandez has been a virtual outcast at Old Trafford in the English Premier League. That has naturally made a dent in his standing internationally.