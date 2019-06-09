Wizards' second week of workouts starts with much of the same, but bigger names looming

The Washington Wizards will begin their second week of pre-draft workouts on Monday with a theme similar to their first – a lot of prospects that are not first-round targets. Here are the scheduled attendees for Washington’s sixth workout at their practice facility.
Brandon Better
G, 6’3”, 185 lbs, 24 years old, Southern Utah
2018-19 Stats (33 Games): 12.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 36.7% FG%, 34.9 3P%, 23.9 minutes
Joe Cremo
G, 6’4”, 191 lbs, 22 years old, Villanova
2018-19 Stats (36 Games): 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 36.6% FG%, 34.0% 3P%, 16.6 minutes
Jon Davis
G, 6’3”, 200 lbs, 22 years old, Charlotte
2018-19 Stats (29 Games): 21.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 43.3% FG%, 33.8% 3P%, 37.1 minutes
Malik Dunbar
F, 6’6”, 230 lbs, 23 years old, Auburn
2018-19 Stats (39 Games): 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 43.4% FG%, 33.9 3P%, 17.9 minutes
Paul Eboua
F, 6’8”, 197 lbs, 19 years old, Roseto Sharks (Italy)
2018-19 Stats (35 Games): 5.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 39.4% FG%, 30.8% 3P%, 14.9 minutes
Kaleb Johnson
F, 6’7”, 220 lbs, 22 years old, Georgetown
2018-19 Stats (31 Games): 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 59.3% FG%, 50% (3/6) 3P%, 12.8 minutes
Better (Suitland, MD) and Davis (Upper Marlboro, MD) are a couple of local cats, while Johnson continues the trend of Georgetown products getting an opportunity from the hometown team. Eboua is an intriguing prospect that ESPN ranks at No. 46 on their big board.
Some bigger names are expected to be in D.C. for individual pre-draft workouts over the coming days leading up to the draft: Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson, UNC’s Colby White (June 17), USC’s Kevin Porter Jr. (June 17), and possibly Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura (June 18). NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes had the news of Johnson, White, and Porter first that Hoop District then confirmed. The more common household names should start flowing through the Entertainment and Sports Arena starting this Thursday, one week before the June 20 NBA draft.
Previous Pre-Draft Workouts
- June 3: G Shizz Alston (Temple), G Shannon Bogues (Stephen F. Austin), G Jamall Gregory (Jacksonville State), F Trey Mourning, (Georgetown), F Ed Polite Jr. (Radford), F Trey Porter, Nevada
- June 4: C Raasean Davis (NC Central), G Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb), G Matt Morgan (Cornell), G Marcquise Reed (Clemson), G BJ Stith (Old Dominion), C James Thompson IV (Eastern Michigan)
- June 5: G Bryce Brown (Auburn), C Harry Froling (Adelaide 36ers).
C Jessie Govan (Georgetown), G Frank Howard (Syracuse), G Anthony Lee (Kutztown University), G Myles Stephens (Princeton)
- June 6: C Marques Bolden (Duke), G Armoni Brooks (Houston), G Tre Campbell (South Carolina), F Matur Maker (Australia), F Nick Perkins (Buffalo), G LaGerald Vick (Kansas), G Tremont Waters (LSU) for visit only, no workout due to injury
- June 7: F Kavell Bigby-Williams (LSU), F Jordan Caroline (Nevada), F Aubrey Dawkins (UCF), G William McDowell-White (Australia), G Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech), F Elijah Thomas (Clemson)
