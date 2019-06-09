Wizards' second week of workouts starts with much of the same, but bigger names looming

The Washington Wizards will begin their second week of pre-draft workouts on Monday with a theme similar to their first – a lot of prospects that are not first-round targets. Here are the scheduled attendees for Washington’s sixth workout at their practice facility.

Brandon Better

G, 6’3”, 185 lbs, 24 years old, Southern Utah

2018-19 Stats (33 Games): 12.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 36.7% FG%, 34.9 3P%, 23.9 minutes

Joe Cremo

G, 6’4”, 191 lbs, 22 years old, Villanova

2018-19 Stats (36 Games): 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 36.6% FG%, 34.0% 3P%, 16.6 minutes

Jon Davis

G, 6’3”, 200 lbs, 22 years old, Charlotte

2018-19 Stats (29 Games): 21.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 43.3% FG%, 33.8% 3P%, 37.1 minutes

Malik Dunbar

F, 6’6”, 230 lbs, 23 years old, Auburn

2018-19 Stats (39 Games): 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 43.4% FG%, 33.9 3P%, 17.9 minutes

Paul Eboua

F, 6’8”, 197 lbs, 19 years old, Roseto Sharks (Italy)

2018-19 Stats (35 Games): 5.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 39.4% FG%, 30.8% 3P%, 14.9 minutes

Kaleb Johnson

F, 6’7”, 220 lbs, 22 years old, Georgetown

2018-19 Stats (31 Games): 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 59.3% FG%, 50% (3/6) 3P%, 12.8 minutes

Better (Suitland, MD) and Davis (Upper Marlboro, MD) are a couple of local cats, while Johnson continues the trend of Georgetown products getting an opportunity from the hometown team. Eboua is an intriguing prospect that ESPN ranks at No. 46 on their big board.

Some bigger names are expected to be in D.C. for individual pre-draft workouts over the coming days leading up to the draft: Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson, UNC’s Colby White (June 17), USC’s Kevin Porter Jr. (June 17), and possibly Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura (June 18). NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes had the news of Johnson, White, and Porter first that Hoop District then confirmed. The more common household names should start flowing through the Entertainment and Sports Arena starting this Thursday, one week before the June 20 NBA draft.

