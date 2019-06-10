Celtics quiet as Pelicans set the bar for Anthony Davis trade

Woj has an update on the AD trade talks:

So far, Los Angeles and New York teams — the Clippers and Lakers, Knicks and Nets — have been among front offices inquiring with New Orleans, league sources said. The Boston Celtics have long considered a run at Davis, but they must take into consideration the future of free agent Kyrie Irving before committing to a significant offer of assets to New Orleans. … Griffin is pursuing a combination of assets that include an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential and two first-round picks, league sources said. Those wants are on a sliding scale. For example, the better the player, the softer the asks on the draft picks — and vice versa. That’s certainly a starting place in trade talks, but there remains uncertainty on how many assets teams will be willing to move for Davis, who could leave as a free agent next July.

With Tatum, Smart and multiple 1st-round picks, the Celtics have the pieces to satisfy David Griffin. But it seems like the Cs are still waiting on Kyrie Irving to make a decision before proceeding on trade talks.

Woj adds that David Griffin wants teams to get creative and explore three-team scenarios. This is clearly a message to the Lakers and Knicks:

For example, those sorts of scenarios could include the Lakers helping find a team that hypothetically values its young players more than New Orleans, or New York could flip its two first future first round picks via Dallas into players that New Orleans prefers.

So while you might hear a lot of noise from Knicks/Lakers fans and talking heads, this is a crystal clear reminder that neither team has enough for Davis.