Jo Adell Returns on Top: Angels Prospect Hotlist (5/26-6/10 2019)

by: Adrian Noche, AngelsWin.com Columnist

1.) Jo Adell – OF, AA:

There were no cobwebs for Jo Adell upon his return from an ankle sprain and hamstring strain sustained in spring training. Adell is hitting .333/.388/.622 in 11 games this year with 3 stolen bases. On a double header played on June 9th, Adell collected 4 hits in 7 at-bats with a double, a homer, 4 RBI’s and 2 stolen bases.

2019 hitting (High-A, AA): .333/.388/.622

2.) Hector Yan – RHP, Low-A:

On June 9th, Hector Yan recorded a season-high for strikeouts with 12 in 5.0 innings pitched. Yan is currently in 4th place in strikeouts in the midwest league with 66 strikeouts in 44.1 innings pitched. After a rough start to the season, Yan has only given up 10 earned runs in his last 34.2 innings pitched.

2019 pitching (low-A): 44.IP, 3.86 ERA, 66 SO, 26 BB, .220 AVG., 1.40 WHIP

3.) Jose Soriano – RHP, Low-A:

Jose Soriano has been brilliant this year. Soriano is currently tied with the aforementioned Hector Yan in strikeouts with 66 across 58.0 innings pitched. Soriano’s ERA stands at 2.48 while hitters are only hitting .205 against him this season. Soriano’s last two starts saw him pitch a combined 11.1 scoreless innings while striking out 11 and only giving up 4 hits and 4 walks.

2019 pitching (low-A): 58.0 IP, 2.48 ERA, 66 SO, 31 BB, .205 AVG, 1.24 WHIP

4.) Jesus Castillo – RHP, AA:

Jesus Castillo is continuing to put his rough 2018 campaign behind him. Over Castillo’s last 8 starts, his ERA has lowered from 8.62 to 3.39, the lowest it has been all season. Castillo pitched 11.2 innings while only giving up a single earned run in his last two starts, striking out 8 while only walking 2.

2019 pitching (AA): 61.0 IP, 3.39 ERA, 47 SO, 17 BB, .252 AVG, 1.23 WHIP

5.) Denny Brady – RHP, AA:

Denny Brady has been as consistent as they come for the Inland Empire 66ers. Brady has never given up more than 3 earned runs this season. In 53.0 innings pitched, Brady has struck out 65 batters with 20 walks. His ERA sits at 3.06 on the season with a WHIP of 1.25. Brady struck out 8 batters and walked none in 5.0 innings pitched of one-run ball in his last start.

2019 pitching (High-A): 53.0 IP, 3.06 ERA, 65 SO, 20 BB, .228 AVG, 1.25 WHIP

6.) Brett Hanewich – RHP, AA:

Brett Hanewich capped a breakout campaign in 2018 by representing the Angels in the Arizona Fall League. Hanewich has managed to improve on his impressive 2018 numbers so far this season. Across 2 levels, (High-A and Double-A) Hanewich has struck out 32 batters in 23.1 innings pitched. His ERA stands at 0.77 with a WHIP at 0.99 while hitters are only hitting a miniscule .152 against him.

2019 pitching (High-A, AA): 23.1 IP, 0.77 ERA, 32 SO, 11 BB, .152 AVG, 0.99 WHIP

7.) Brandon Sandoval – OF, AA

Sandoval has been a hitting machine as of late. During his last 8 games, Sandoval has seen his average climb from .264 to .297. Overall, Sandoval’s slash line is .297/.344/.360 in 51 games for the Baybears this season.

2019 hitting (AA): .297/.344/360

8.) Aaron Hernandez – RHP, High-A:

Aaron Hernandez missed almost all of May due to injury. In his two starts since returning, Hernandez has thrown 6.2 IP while striking out 8, walking 2 and giving up 2 earned runs. Hernandez was shut down upon being drafted in the 3rd round last season. (a trend for plenty other pitchers in the system )Hernandez has a 3.95 ERA in 27.1 IP and 29 strikeouts in his first year of professional ball with the 66ers.

2019 pitching (High-A) 27.1 IP, 3.95 ERA, 29 SO, 19 BB, .286 AVG, 1.79 WHIP