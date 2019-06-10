Lakers rumors indicate team is 'leader' in Anthony Davis sweepstakes

There was a time when it appeared as if the Pelicans would never trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers, given what took place back in February.

But that was under the old regime, and new general manager David Griffin is running the show differently.

Not only are the Lakers very much in the mix for Davis, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team is currently the “clubhouse leader” in trade negotiations.

Woj went on to say that the Pelicans would “hypothetically” love to have Davis traded by this weekend, which makes sense, as free agency is looming in just a few weeks.

The Lakers do have some solid young assets — Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and others — that could make the trade happen, so we’ll see what it takes to possibly get the deal done.