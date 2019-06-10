Mike Trout absolutely dominating MLB All-Star voting

Angels slugger Mike Trout is a five-tool player, and, aside from Mookie Betts, is really the only player currently in MLB that fits that mold. But Trout is having a much better season than his counterpart, as his numbers, per usual, are just off the chart.
And the All-Star Game voting reflects that as well.
Trout is light years beyond everyone else both on the field, and in the All-Star voting as well. Check out the numbers below.
Both fans and analysts know that Trout clearly is the most valuable player in the American League this year, and the Angels would be a cellar-dweller without him on the roster.
Comments