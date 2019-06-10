monday NBA Finals 2019 Live Stream Game 5 Online

Monday night NBA Finals 2019 continue their game no 5 between the Warriors vs Raptors. Watch NBA Finals 2019 Live Stream Game 5 online by ABC official TV channel. The Warriors on Sunday listed Durant as questionable after he participated in practice. The two-time Finals MVP hasn’t played since straining his right calf in Game 5 of the second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

The Golden State Warriors swiped it first, taking Game 2 north of the border before going back to California. But the Toronto Raptors returned the favor three nights later, stomaching a 47-point eruption from Stephen Curry and defeating the depleted Dubs with relative ease.

Watch NBA Finals 2019 Live Stream Game 5 Online

Golden State’s injuries have caught up with them in this series. With the series hanging in the balance, the status of Kevin Durant will be closely monitored leading up to Game 5. It’s been clear that the Warriors have really missed Durant throughout the playoffs and it’s been most evident against the Raptors. Even if Durant isn’t at 100 percent, his presence on the court creates a matchup problem and would certainly make life more difficult for the Raptors if he’s able to play.

