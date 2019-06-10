playoffs hq NBA Finals game 5 Live Stream For Reddit Online

Looking for a NBA Finals Game 5 live stream? Wondering if you can stream the NBA Finals Warriors and Raptors meet in Game 5 of the NBA Finals! It’s do or die for the Warriors tonight as they head back to Canada to face what’s sure to be a raucous Toronto crowd. Here’s how to watch the NBA Finals online!

The Raptors will look to secure their first championship in franchise history with Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. Tip-off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

Toronto enters Monday with a 3–1 series lead. Golden State evened the series with a Game 2 win on June 2, but Kawhi Leonard and Co. won both Game 3 and Game 4 at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Golden State’s injuries have caught up with them in this series. With the series hanging in the balance, the status of Kevin Durant will be closely monitored leading up to Game 5. It’s been clear that the Warriors have really missed Durant throughout the playoffs and it’s been most evident against the Raptors. Even if Durant isn’t at 100 percent, his presence on the court creates a matchup problem and would certainly make life more difficult for the Raptors if he’s able to play.

Raptors: For Toronto, the story has been the balanced offensive attack throughout the series. Leonard has shouldered the scoring load throughout the playoffs, but several different role players have stepped up as of late. Pascal Siakam has continued his breakout season in the series with a 19-point performance in Game 4. If the balanced production continues in Game 5, the Raptors could win their first NBA title.

Whichever way you spin it, the 2019 NBA Finals has turned in to something very special. Either the Toronto Raptors are going to walk away with their first every NBA championship, or the Golden State Warriors are going to claw back the basketball series from 3-1 down. Either way, the next stop on this incredible journey is in Toronto for Game 5 tonight.

The Golden State Warriors, swept the Portland Trail Blazers 4-0 in the Western Conference Finals to advance to the final round.The Warriors are back in the Finals for the fifth straight season and the team will be shooting for their third title in a row. If they can pull it off, they’ll be the first team to three-peat since the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the feat back in 2002.

The likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have come up big this series so far, but are the Warriors one Kevin Durant away from their very best? The one thing they have to focus on is the disappointment they felt when the Cleveland Cavaliers turned around a similar deficit back against the Warriors in 2016.

For the first time in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors have advanced to the NBA Finals. The team may have lost two games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals but thanks to a run led by Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors managed to earn themselves a spot in the Finals. He really is their key man and he’ll be desperate to unlock an NBA Championship crown. And Serge Ibaka’s display from the bench in Game 4 showed that the Raptors have strength in depth, too.