RJ Barrett reveals which NBA team he wants to play for

Duke product RJ Barrett is one of the most sought-after players that is set to enter the 2019 NBA Draft, and he’s a surefire top-3 pick. At this point, it’s really a question of where he lands, more than anything.

The Pelicans have already made it clear that they’re going to draft Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick, which is a surprise, to, well, no one. As for Barrett, he’s been linked to the Knicks, who have the No. 3 pick. And apparently, that’s exactly who he wants to play for — under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

“This is the place I want to be, so I hope they draft me,” Barrett said.

R.J. Barrett won't be meeting with any other teams, and says that he wants to be a Knick: "This is the place I want to be, I hope they draft me" pic.twitter.com/E1i11C1C17 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 10, 2019

It remains to be seen if Barrett will be available at No. 3, but if so, it sure seems like the Knicks will draft him.