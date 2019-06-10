RJ Barrett reveals which NBA team he wants to play for

Duke product RJ Barrett is one of the most sought-after players that is set to enter the 2019 NBA Draft, and he’s a surefire top-3 pick. At this point, it’s really a question of where he lands, more than anything.
The Pelicans have already made it clear that they’re going to draft Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick, which is a surprise, to, well, no one. As for Barrett, he’s been linked to the Knicks, who have the No. 3 pick. And apparently, that’s exactly who he wants to play for — under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.
“This is the place I want to be, so I hope they draft me,” Barrett said.
It remains to be seen if Barrett will be available at No. 3, but if so, it sure seems like the Knicks will draft him.
