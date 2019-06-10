The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Darren Stewart +145 over Bevon Lewis
Notable New Champions:
- Arena Fight 80kg Championship: Artur Kyshenko
- LFA Flyweight Championship: Brandon Moreno
- NABA Junior Welterweight Championship: Cletus Seldin
- Fight To Win Female Black Belt Heavyweight Championship: Gabi Garcia
- Fight To Win Female Black Belt Bantamweight No-Gi Championship: Catherine Perret
- WBC International Silver Super Middleweight Championship: Ali Akhmedov
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- The Road to Canelo-GGG III Question Mark?: Scott Christ, my favorite boxing writer on the planet, laid it out better than I could on Bad Left Hook, but after Gennady Golovkin’s tune-up/keep-busy fight against Steve Rolls, the timing might never be better for both fighters. Canelo, to get his decisive win over an older and slowing GGG, and Golovkin, for maybe his last massive payday, and a chance to finally vanquish Saul. They’re both under the DAZN umbrella, which makes this fight easier to put on than most, and apparently DAZN is all about it, as they should be.
- The King of Cringe Lords over Two Divisions: Marlon Moares’s clinch-defense, despite being taller and having a longer reach than Henry Cejudo, should haunt him and his team for decades. It was absurd, and I can’t imagine what went wrong when he was actually faced with it. Alas, Cejudo holds the title at 125 and 135lbs, to all of our dismay. Which leads to…
- FLYWEIGHT LIVES!: That’s right, after much trepidation, the UFC men’s flyweight division will stay, according to Dana White, despite the UFC trading the best flyweight of all-time. Every champion will have an asterik beside their name until DJ returns his throne. COME HOME, MIGHTY MOUSE!
