Tom Brady issues strong message in showing love for David Ortiz

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is one of the greatest Boston sports athletes of all time, so he made sure to show some love for one of Beantown’s other greats that is both respected and revered among fans.

David Ortiz was shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, in what appeared to be an assassination attempt. There are a number of theories currently being floated as to why it happens, but we still don’t have confirmation as to exactly what the shooter’s motive was.

Regardless, Ortiz is currently recovering from surgery in the hospital, and TB12 made sure to send along some words of encouragement for his buddy.

Papi defines Boston Strong… get well soon my friend!!! pic.twitter.com/QFFJ4nvQnU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 10, 2019

We, too, send our thoughts and prayers to Ortiz and his family.