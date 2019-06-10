UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Jun 10/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Valentina Shevchenko
|235.5
|2
|2
|5
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|178
|3
|3
|12
|Montana De La Rosa
|77
|4
|7
|3
|Katlyn Chookagian
|64
|5
|NR
|14
|Maycee Barber
|62.5
|5
|4
|15
|Paige VanZant
|62.5
|7
|5
|2
|Jessica Eye
|50.5
|8
|6
|7
|Joanne Calderwood
|43.5
|9
|8
|Gillian Robertson
|42.5
|10
|9
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|40
|11
|NR
|16
|Poliana Botelho
|32.5
|12
|25
|10
|Jennifer Maia
|30
|12
|15
|6
|Roxanne Modafferi
|30
|12
|11
|Wu Yanan
|30
|15
|13
|13
|Mara Romero Borella
|25
|16
|14
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|24.5
|17
|NR
|Maryna Moroz
|23.5
|18
|10
|8
|Alexis Davis
|22.5
|19
|17
|9
|Lauren Murphy
|22
|20
|NR
|JJ Aldrich
|20.5
|21
|18
|Rachael Ostovich
|20
|22
|12
|4
|Liz Carmouche
|19.5
|23
|19
|Ji Yeon Kim
|12.5
|24
|20
|Lucie Pudilova
|11.5
|25
|22
|11
|Andrea Lee
|9.5
|26
|21
|Antonina Shevchenko
|9
|27
|23
|Lauren Mueller
|8
|28
|NR
|Luana Carolina
|5
|28
|25
|Molly McCann
|5
|30
|24
|Nadia Kassem
|4.5
|31
|25
|Ariane Lipski
|0
|31
|25
|Kalindra Faria
|0
|31
|25
|Melinda Fabian
|0
|31
|25
|Priscila Cachoeira
|0
|31
|NR
|Sabina Mazo
|0
|31
|25
|Taila Santos
|0
|31
|25
|Veronica Macedo
|0
Check back Friday for our women’s strawweight rankings
