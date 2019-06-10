UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Jun 10/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 235.5 2 2 5 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 178 3 3 12 Montana De La Rosa 77 4 7 3 Katlyn Chookagian 64 5 NR 14 Maycee Barber 62.5 5 4 15 Paige VanZant 62.5 7 5 2 Jessica Eye 50.5 8 6 7 Joanne Calderwood 43.5 9 8 Gillian Robertson 42.5 10 9 Mayra Bueno Silva 40 11 NR 16 Poliana Botelho 32.5 12 25 10 Jennifer Maia 30 12 15 6 Roxanne Modafferi 30 12 11 Wu Yanan 30 15 13 13 Mara Romero Borella 25 16 14 Ashlee Evans-Smith 24.5 17 NR Maryna Moroz 23.5 18 10 8 Alexis Davis 22.5 19 17 9 Lauren Murphy 22 20 NR JJ Aldrich 20.5 21 18 Rachael Ostovich 20 22 12 4 Liz Carmouche 19.5 23 19 Ji Yeon Kim 12.5 24 20 Lucie Pudilova 11.5 25 22 11 Andrea Lee 9.5 26 21 Antonina Shevchenko 9 27 23 Lauren Mueller 8 28 NR Luana Carolina 5 28 25 Molly McCann 5 30 24 Nadia Kassem 4.5 31 25 Ariane Lipski 0 31 25 Kalindra Faria 0 31 25 Melinda Fabian 0 31 25 Priscila Cachoeira 0 31 NR Sabina Mazo 0 31 25 Taila Santos 0 31 25 Veronica Macedo 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamwweights

Women’s Flyweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Pound for Pound

