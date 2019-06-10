Video of Kevin Durant leaving arena in crutches after injury is tough to watch

The Warriors’ title hopes looked like they were gaining steam once again, with Kevin Durant returning to the court for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but they may have went up in flames not too long after.

Durant looked good in the first quarter, but all of a sudden pulled up limping in the second, clearly in a ton of pain. He was helped off the court by teammates Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, and eventually made his way to the locker room.

KD was ruled out for the rest of the game, with a lower leg injury. He was seen limping around on crutches.

Durant leaving Scotiabank Arena on crutches pic.twitter.com/eccyf5bB8f — Phil Barber (@Skinny_Post) June 11, 2019

Durant later left the arena, and reportedly was in a walking boot as well.