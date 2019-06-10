Watch: Raptors fans savagely boo Kevin Durant after he reaggravated calf injury

Basketball fans when Warriors superstar Kevin Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, in what appeared to be him reaggravating his lower leg injury.

It was initially diagnosed as a calf injury, but when KD went down on Monday, it sure appeared to be an Achilles issue, given the way he limped off the court — helped by teammates Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

All in all, it was a tough moment to watch, as Durant was clearly in pain. And yet, for some reason, Raptors fans at Scotiabank Arena classlessly booed Durant as he limped off the court.

Kyle Lowry and the Warriors tell fans to stop cheering as Kevin Durant walks off with an injury. pic.twitter.com/UldE49bF22 — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

There were idiots such as this one blatantly mocking KD as he made his way off the court.

@Raptors That desperate for a championship that you boo an injured player? Throw this dude out. #StrenghtInNumbers pic.twitter.com/PLRHd7I8i4 — Ken Jamrok (@KenJamrok) June 11, 2019

Kyle Lowry did instruct the fans to cut it out, and they did, with them eventually chanting “KD,” but that was likely only because he stepped in and said something.