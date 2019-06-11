6/11/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees, Game 1

After Mother Nature wiped out the first game of the Bronx half of the 2019 Subway Series, the New York Mets (32-33) are in for a long day of baseball today. Thanks to a very inconvenient schedule and high school games scheduled at Yankee Stadium tomorrow, the Mets and New York Yankees (40-24) will play a split doubleheader to get the games in. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
The Mets have decided to switch up the order of their pitchers today, sending righty Zack Wheeler (5-3, 4.61 ERA) to the mound first. Wheeler pitched well against the San Francisco Giants last Thursday, giving up three runs in seven innings of work, but didn’t factor in the decision. The Mets went on to win that game 7-3. The Yankees will counter with right hander Masahiro Tanaka (3-5, 3.42 ERA). Tanaka suffered his second straight loss last Tuesday, giving up four runs in six innings to lose to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets and Yankees split a six game edition of the Subway Series last season, but the Mets did win two out of three at Yankee Stadium.
- Tanaka is 1-2 with a 3.08 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.
- Wheeler has made one career start against the Yankees, giving up five runs in 4.1 innings pitched back in 2014.
- Pete Alonso will serve as the Mets’ first designated hitter of the season and bat third. Dominic Smith will start at first base and bat cleanup.
- Tomas Nido will catch the day game with Wheeler and bat eighth.
