6/11/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees, Game 2

After dropping the opener of the Subway Series 12-5, the New York Mets (32-34) will have to hope the old adage about doubleheaders holds true. There is a belief in baseball that sweeping doubleheaders is very difficult, so the Mets have to hope that the New York Yankees (41-24) don’t pull off that feat tonight. First pitch for the night cap of the twin bill is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
It will be a battle of lefties on the mound tonight, with the Mets sending lefty Jason Vargas (2-3, 3.57 ERA) to the bump. Vargas had his best start as a Met last Wednesday, tossing a five hit shutout to defeat the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees will counter with their big offseason pitching acquisition, James Paxton (3-2, 3.11 ERA). Paxton struggled against the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday, giving up four runs (three earned) in 4.2 innings, but didn’t factor in the decision. The Yankees went on to lose that game 11-7.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Vargas is 0-7 with a 6.84 ERA in his career against the Yankees.
- Paxton has faced the Mets once in his career, tossing six shutout innings against them to pick up a win in 2017 as a member of the Seattle Mariners.
- Wilson Ramos and Carlos Gomez are in the lineup for Game 2. Ramos will catch and bat sixth while Gomez start in center field and bats ninth.
- Todd Frazier will serve as the designated hitter tonight and bat cleanup, opening up third base for Adeiny Hechavarria, who will bat eighth.
- Brett Gardner (4 for 13, 3B, HR, 3 RBI), Didi Gregorius (3 for 7, HR, 3 RBI) and Aaron Hicks (4 for 14, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have had notable success against Vargas.
- Gomez (3 for 12, 2 2B, 4 RBI) is the only Met with notable success against Paxton.
