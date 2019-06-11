Alex Morgan does great goal celebration after fourth goal in blowout (Video)

US Women’s National Team striker Alex Morgan had a field day on Tuesday, in her team’s 13-0 blowout win over Thailand.

The match was never really close at any point, as Morgan opened the scoring in the 12th minute, and it was at that time that the flood gates were officially opened.

As for Morgan, she wasn’t done after that, either. She went on to score not one, not two, not three, not four — but five (!!!) goals. And after the fourth, she made sure to show how many she had scored — counting them on her fingers, just so everyone was aware.

Just found the gif of Alex Morgan counting to four goals. Then she put up a 5th. Wow. 12-0 @USWNT. That's the record. pic.twitter.com/qT0HQnZ6uI — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 11, 2019

There was a lot of counting to be done on the day.

It just keeps going pic.twitter.com/gMomK4sQFl — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 11, 2019

Solid flex.