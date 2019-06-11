Eli Manning's future as Giants starter in jeopardy with Daniel Jones getting 'ready' to play Week 1

Giants quarterback Eli Manning is now 38 years of age, and it’s quite clear that his best years are beyond him.

As such, the team drafted Duke product Daniel Jones with sixth pick to be Manning’s successor. And while it was initially projected that Jones might not even play this season — or, if he does, it would be during the middle of the team’s campaign — he appears to be coming along nicely in his development.

Jones has looked solid at minicamp, and has impressed the coaches around him. That’s why he could actually start against the Cowboys in Week 1.

Shurmur on Daniel Jones: He’s on track to be able to get himself ready to play Week 1 #giants — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) June 11, 2019

Giants are maybe looking to take a page out of the Jets’ playbook in how they handled Sam Darnold, it seems.