Game 6 The Most Expensive Tix In Oracle's History

Hoops Manifesto

By June 11, 2019

By:

 

Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

 

Oracle Arena’s farewell Thursday is also the arena’s most expensive ticket on record, according to no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick

Thursday’s Game 6 has a “get-in” price of $1,021 — the highest on record since TickPick was founded back in 2011. The average purchase price is $1,170.31 with an average listing price of $5,822. The most expensive ticket currently available is Section 28, Row 5 for $12,713.

While this makes for the most expensive ticket at Oracle, tickets are about half the cost of a potential Game 7:

Get-In: $2,250
Average Listing Price: $5,822
Average Purchase Price: $2,013.64
Best Seat: Section 108, Row 9 for $10,628

Game 7 is the most expensive NBA Finals ticket ever on TickPick. These prices are the all-in totals as there are no added fees on TickPick.

 

