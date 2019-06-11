Game 6 The Most Expensive Tix In Oracle's History

Oracle Arena’s farewell Thursday is also the arena’s most expensive ticket on record, according to no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick

Thursday’s Game 6 has a “get-in” price of $1,021 — the highest on record since TickPick was founded back in 2011. The average purchase price is $1,170.31 with an average listing price of $5,822. The most expensive ticket currently available is Section 28, Row 5 for $12,713.

While this makes for the most expensive ticket at Oracle, tickets are about half the cost of a potential Game 7:

Get-In: $2,250

Average Listing Price: $5,822

Average Purchase Price: $2,013.64

Best Seat: Section 108, Row 9 for $10,628

Game 7 is the most expensive NBA Finals ticket ever on TickPick. These prices are the all-in totals as there are no added fees on TickPick.