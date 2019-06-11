JJ Watt reacts to Texans former GM Brian Gaine getting fired

The Texans pulled a bizarre move out of nowhere, when they elected to fire general manager Brian Gaine. It was a curious decision to say the least, being that free agency and the NFL Draft are both in the books.

It speaks to the power that head coach Bill O’Brien has, as it was rumored that he and Gaine did not get along. Generally, it’s the head coach that gets the axe in that type of “him or me” ultimatum, but that wasn’t the case this time.

Texans fans and analysts were taken by surprise by the move, and apparently, so was star defensive end JJ Watt, judging by what he had to say on Twitter.

I just want to win man. I don’t care who, how, what, I just want to win. https://t.co/rpQYFVHRZO — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 7, 2019

He also spoke about it to reporters on Tuesday.

“Yeah, it’s a tough business,” said Watt, according to Texans Wire. “That’s obviously a decision for much higher than my head.”

He continued:

“So, like I said on Twitter, and it’s the truth, all I want to do is win,” Watt said. “I don’t care about anything else but winning. I want to win it for my teammates and I want to win it for these fans. Other than that, I don’t care. I want to win.”

It’ll be interesting to see how it affects the Texans’ 2019 campaign.