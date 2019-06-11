Raptors fans caught heckling Steph Curry's mom outside hotel (Video)

Fans never cease to amaze with their stupidity, and that has certainly been the case during the NBA Finals thus far.

Raptors fans were seen cheering after Kevin Durant suffered a devastating, possibly-career-altering Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, but it didn’t end there.

The Warriors won the game, which left a bitter taste in the mouths of Raptors fans. So much so that apparently, they elected to heckle Steph Curry’s mom, Sonya, as she was getting back to her hotel after the game.

Raptors fans heckling Steph Curry’s mom outside their hotel room. Yikes, this needs to stop. (via @TheRenderMedia)pic.twitter.com/QaWZ7ZVF1T — The NBA Hub✞ (@TheNBAHub) June 11, 2019

Terrible. The line has to be drawn somewhere; this is not OK.