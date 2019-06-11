Rebel Wilson’s incredible weight loss

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has made the headlines this year for her latest movie Isn’t it Romantic. She surprised the audience at the avant premiere with a new figure. The actress has always been proud of her figure and has clearly stated she does not wish to starve herself to play the pretty-girl-role. However, she admitted having started a weight loss journey in 2016.

Wilson also explained she has a hormonal disorder that makes her prone to gain weight. Plus, she admits food is her drug that soothes her whenever she is happy or sad (what happens to all of us, right?). Stress-eating is the main reason why so many people are overweight around the world.

How did she do it?

Whenever someone wants to lose weight, there needs to be some change in their lifestyle. Rebel Wilson said she talked to some of her Hollywood closest friends who had lost weight and they gave her the following advice:

Don’t count calories

Some friends advised Rebel not to count calories but to pay attention to fiber instead. Counting calories is ridiculous as it has nothing to do with each food’s nutrition value.

Eat vegetables and fruits

Vegetables and fruits have plenty of fiber, plus the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that are great for our bodies.

Eat healthy fat

Rebel said she started consuming good fats from olive oil, avocado, seeds and nuts. This helped her with her cravings. Good fats make you lose belly fat quickly.

When hungry, have a healthy snack

Instead of eating anything, make sure you have some healthy snack. Options are: celery, carrots, almonds, cashews, nuts, zucchini chips, cucumber, among others.

These were some of the things she incorporated into her life. But changing your diet alone is not enough to lose weight in a healthy way. In order to lose 30 pounds, Wilson started to do exercise more regularly. So she came up with a workout plan:

Walk as much as you can

That’s what Rebel Wilson set her mind to: everyday she would walk for at least 30 minutes. Of course not everyone has the time to go to a gym. But, as Wilson did, you can buy a treadmill to do exercise at home. Treadmills help build physical endurance, and you can use them at home. Sometimes you just don’t have the time to go outside and walk, or you want to stay in your comfy clothes. And, that’s fine.

In addition, Wilson also played tennis and went on some hiking trips. Whatever activity you like doing is fine, the trick is to be active. Inactivity is what stops our bodies from burning fat.

Drink lots of water

One of the most important aspects when losing weight is to stay hydrated. Doctors recommend drinking at least 8 glasses of water a day. Remember to drink water all day long. When we are thirsty the brain misreads the sign and thinks it’s hunger.

In conclusion, if you want to be in good shape you can follow Rebel Wilson’s example. It’s important that you take care of your body and health, regardless of any beauty stereotypes. Make sure you visit a doctor and do all the checkouts. You may be suffering from a medical condition you know nothing about. Be healthy and be safe!