United States has historic win over Thailand at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

It was a dominating performance by the United States in their first game of the 2019 Women’s World Cup at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France. In the second game of Group F action, the Americans completely hammered Thailand 13-0 on Tuesday. The United States set records for most goals by one team in a game and the largest margin of victory in the history of the Women’s World Cup of Soccer. It was also a memorable game for American striker Alex Morgan of San Dimas, CA who tied the Women’s World Cup of Soccer record for most goals in a game with five.

On Tuesday in Reims, the United States completely overwhelmed Thailand. They outshot Thailand 40-2, and also set another record for most players on one team in one game with multiple goals (three). Sam Mewis of Weymouth, MA and Rose Lavelle of Cincinnati, OH also scored twice. The other four American goal scorers were Lindsey Horan of Golden, CO, Megan Rapinoe of Redding, CA, Mallory Pugh of Highlands Ranch, CO and Carli Lloyd of Delran, NJ. A total of 10 of the American 13 goals came in the second half.

The United States are obviously leading Group F at the moment. They are tied in points with three as Sweden beat Chile 2-0. In other action in Group E, the Netherlands beat New Zealand 1-0.

The previous records for most goals in a Women’s World Cup game and the most lopsided score in Women’s World Cup of Soccer history came on September 10, 2007 when Germany clobbered Argentina 11-0. Germany went on to win their second consecutive Women’s World Cup in 2007 as they beat Brazil 2-0 in the final from Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai, China.

Morgan meanwhile tied the record set by American midfielder and forward Michelle Akers of Santa Clara, CA. Akers scored five goals for the United States in a 7-0 win over Chinese Taipei on November 24, 1991. The initial record came in the very first Women’s World Cup in China.

Akers’s historic five goal game also occurred in the quarterfinals and not the group stage. The United States would go on to win the very first Women’s World Cup as they beat Germany 5-2 in the semi-final and Norway 2-1 in the final. Seven of Akers’s goals were in the knockout stage as she also scored both of the American goals in the final match.