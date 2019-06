Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group A, Stade des Alpes, Grenoble, France

Nigeria vs. Republic of Korea — Universo, 8:30 a.m./FS1, 9 a.m.

Group B, Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France

Germany vs. Spain — Telemundo, 11:30 a.m./Fox, noon

Group A. Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

France vs. Norway — Universo, 2:30 p.m./Fox, 3 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1, 8 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today — FS1, 11 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today — FS1, 2 p.m.

Fox Soccer Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

Golf

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

2017 U.S. Open Special: Dustin Johnson — FS1, noon

Wednesday at the U.S. Open — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: Tiger Woods: Perfection at Pebble — FS1, 7 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4 p.m.

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open

Round 4

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

NYC FC vs. North Carolina FC — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Louisville City — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. OKC Energy — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Memphis 901 vs. Orlando City SC — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. New Mexico United — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Orange County FC — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun, noon

Texas at Boston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/NESN, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet One/MASN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota — Root Sports/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Cincinnati at Cleveland — MLB Network/Fox Soccer Ohio/STO, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston — ESPN/Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Motormouths — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Finals Live Media Availability — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

The Starters (The Final Days) — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA Draft: Prospect to Pro — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Mock Draft Special — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Minicamp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Game 7, TD Garden, Boston, MA

St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins — CBC/NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Toulon Tournament

Semifinals, Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny, Aubagne, France

Japan vs. Mexico — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

Brazil vs. Republic of Ireland — beIN Sports, 11:25 a.m.

ESPN FC: UEFA European Qualifiers Review Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 6:59 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Misión Copa Oro — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game with Kristine Leahy: Jermell Charlo — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Unbeaten: The Life of Brook Berlinger — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour (MercedesCup/Libema Open)/WTA Tour (Libema Open/Nature Valley Open) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.